Ochsner LSU Health hosting summer babysitting classes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - When summer rolls around, many people need babysitters to watch their kids while they’re at work.

To help address this need, Ochsner LSU Health is hosting babysitting classes for the first time this summer.

The all-day camp allows boys and girls as young as 10-years-old to learn skills like CPP, how to change a diaper, and more. It’s meant to show kids that they can help their communities, and even make some extra money while doing it.

Ochsner says each class hold 30 kids. So far this year, three classes have been held.

“We talk to them a lot about what they remember in their babysitters, some of the good, some of the bad. I think as kids get older, they don’t think about the impact that so many people made in their lives, and we try to stress to them the impact they’re going to make in others,” said Bonnie Hughes with Ochsner LSU Health.

Hughes says they plan to extend the class through the school year because demand has been so high.

