Logansport bank robbery suspect now in custody
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man suspected of robbing a bank in Logansport is now in custody.
Officials say the Progressive Bank was robbed at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The suspect got away with $2,000, before being found and taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m.
Additional information is expected to be released at a later time.
