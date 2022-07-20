Logansport bank robbery suspect now in custody

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man suspected of robbing a bank in Logansport is now in custody.

Officials say the Progressive Bank was robbed at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The suspect got away with $2,000, before being found and taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m.

Additional information is expected to be released at a later time.

