Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle(Lafayette Parish Jail)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The jury has sentenced Kevin Daigle to death for the murder of State Trooper Steven Vincent.

The jury went out at 6:05 p.m. after four days of testimony in the penalty phase of Daigle’s trial.

Daigle murdered Vincent in 2015, shooting him when Vincent stopped to help on the side of the highway.

Steven Vincent (Source: Facebook)
Steven Vincent (Source: Facebook)

Today, the defense has called doctors and family members to testify about Daigle’s reported substance abuse and family history, hoping to convince the jury to not give him the death penalty.

Jurors are hearing from more experts on the brain of Daigle, as well as people from his past including a niece and childhood friend.

The defense wants jurors to see Daigle as a normal human being worthy of their compassion, showing about a half dozen pictures of Daigle as a child.

A neuropsychologist who is also a forensic psychologist, Dr. John Fabian, testified Daigle is a damaged person with brain dysfunction due to chemical dependence and substance abuse disorder.

Follow Theresa Schmidt on Twitter for live updates from the court room. We’ll also have updates on the evening editions of 7 News.

