Heat eases slightly, rain chances return

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain hot, but will back down slightly the rest of the week. We’ll also see a return of some showers and storms which could bring some localized relief as well.

For the rest of today we’ll remain in the triple digits through late afternoon. The temperatures will slowly fall through the 90s this evening and back through the 80s the rest of tonight under partly cloudy skies.

A Heat Advisory is back tomorrow for all of the ArkLaTex except for areas of east Texas. Temperatures will quickly heat into the upper 90s to low 100s by early to mid-afternoon. A few showers and storms will pop up and bring some relief to those lucky enough to see the rain. A stronger storm is also possible capable of producing strong wind gusts. The chance for rain is around 30%.

A few more scattered showers and storms are likely on Friday. Outside of any rain it will be another very hot and humid day with temperatures approaching 100 before the rain cools some spots off later in the afternoon.

The weekend ahead looks continued hot and likely dry. Temperatures will remain in the low 100s both days with mostly sunny skies expected.

Triple digits will linger into early next week, but by midweek the heat may back down slightly with temperatures settling into the upper 90s. A few isolated showers and storms will also be possible.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.