Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards, La. leaders expected to make announcement on State Highway Safety Plan

Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will join DOTD Sec. Shawn Wilson, Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis, and Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director Lisa Freeman for a news conference on Wednesday, July 20.

According to officials, there will be an announcement related to the State Highway Safety Plan.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

In the afternoon, Gov. Edwards will host his 76th monthly statewide call-in radio show, Ask the Governor.

Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter will join the Governor for his radio show to speak about COVID and monkeypox in Louisiana.

Ask the Governor is broadcast on 89.3 FM WRKF in Baton Rouge and streamed online at wrkf.org and gov.louisiana.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Deputies with CSPO and a K-9 officer remain on the scene. Authorities do not know if the driver...
CPSO deputies searching for wanted man in south Shreveport
Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail
Caddo changes pay adjustments
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and...
Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man

Latest News

Gas prices continue to fall in most areas of the country, with some reporting the average cost...
Here’s how gas prices have changed in Louisiana in the past week
LSU football superfan Colton Moore is recovering after his forty seventh surgery Tuesday.
LSU football super fan Colton recovering after 47th surgery
Campaign funds for Shreveport mayoral race
Campaign funds for Shreveport mayoral race
Chavez holds townhall meeting
Chavez holds townhall meeting