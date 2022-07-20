Firefighters extinguish fire near Springhill; Webster Parish under burn ban

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crews with Springhill Fire District 11 along with mutual aid from Webster Parish Fire Department were called to extinguish a fire that spread over an acre of land on July 20.

The fire took place near an inactive oil well and an active logging site, in the 21500 block of La. Hwy 157.

Firefighters at the scene say they have the fire under control.

The Springhill Fire District would like to remind the public on the burn ban in effect until further notice.

