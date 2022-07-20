Excessive Heat Warnings for your Wednesday

(KSLA) - Temperatures Wednesday will be even worse than the last couple days. Highs will be in the triple digits with more humidity around causing feels like temperatures to be as high as 115 in some spots.

Happy Wednesday! Today should be worse than Tuesday! Temperatures will still be up around the lower 100s. If we hit 104, we will tie a record from 2018. Feels like temperatures will be up around 110-115 in the afternoon. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the entire ArkLaTex. It will be extremely hot, so use more caution than normal while going throughout the day. There will be a couple clouds at times, but nothing to help cool us off. So, the rain chances are down to nothing.

Temperatures are just relentlessly hot and don’t look to cool down anytime soon. So, you want to really watch the signs of heat illness. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to remain hydrated all day every day. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine (I know, that’s hard for me too!) and large meals. Make sure you allow your body to cool off every now and then when you spend extended time outdoors by going inside where it’s cooler. And of course don’t forget about kids or pets in the backseat of your car. Always check the backseat! I even make a point to get cold groceries last so they spend less time in the trunk or backseat. Your pets also need attention in the heat. Keep them hydrated and when you walk your dog, check the temperature of the sidewalk so they don’t burn their paws. If you can’t tolerate it, neither can they! This is still only the beginning of extreme heat everyday for the next couple months, so start practicing ways to stay safe in the heat.

Thursday will also be a very hot day with highs in the triple digits. There will be more sunshine with a 20% chance of rain. So, not enough to cool these temperatures down. Hopefully you do see some rain to at least help out with the dry conditions. Whatever rain we do see should be light and fairly scattered. At the very least, there will be a lot more cloud cover, which may help keep temperatures down ever so slightly. This will possibly keep temperatures around 100. So a couple degrees cooler than Tuesday or Wednesday.

Friday will be another very hot day with temperatures getting up to the 100 degree mark. We will have a small chance of rain to help cool us down, however. As of now, there is a 30% chance of rain. There could be a couple heavier downpours in a few spots. You may likely need your umbrella for your Friday. I still think temperatures will be hot, as it will heat up before the rain arrives. So remember to stay safe in the heat. Drink lots of water, and don’t be afraid to go inside for a few minutes to cool off.

This upcoming weekend will go back to dry weather with more heat. Saturday and Sunday I have temperatures getting up to the triple digits. There will be plentiful sunshine with no chance of a shower. If you’re doing anything outdoors, hopefully it’s by a pool! Always remain safe in the heat, especially on the weekend when we spend more time outside.

In the tropics, we are back to having nothing possible over the next 5 days. So things are nice and quiet! Just how we love it! Of course that can quickly change as the season wears on. We will continue watching for when something may develop. We’ll be your First Alert to when this happens, where it forms, and where it’s going.

Have a great week and stay cool!

