DeSoto and Red River Job Fair; Veterans are priority

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Bring your resume and dress for success, a job fair is happening in Mansfield, Louisiana.

The DeSoto & Red River Job Fair is happening on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mansfield High School Gymnasium at 401 Kings Highway Mansfield, Louisiana. So don’t forget to bring a few printouts of your resume and dress for on-the-spot interviews.

Veterans will have priority, so if you are a veteran this is a great opportunity.

Please note that heels and boots are not allowed on the gym floor.

