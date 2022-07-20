DeSoto and Red River Job Fair; Veterans are priority
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Bring your resume and dress for success, a job fair is happening in Mansfield, Louisiana.
The DeSoto & Red River Job Fair is happening on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mansfield High School Gymnasium at 401 Kings Highway Mansfield, Louisiana. So don’t forget to bring a few printouts of your resume and dress for on-the-spot interviews.
Veterans will have priority, so if you are a veteran this is a great opportunity.
Please note that heels and boots are not allowed on the gym floor.
