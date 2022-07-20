Ask the Doctor
DeSoto and Red River Job Fair; Veterans are priority

There is a Job fair in Mansfield coming up, veterans will have priority.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Bring your resume and dress for success, a job fair is happening in Mansfield, Louisiana.

The DeSoto & Red River Job Fair is happening on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mansfield High School Gymnasium at 401 Kings Highway Mansfield, Louisiana. So don’t forget to bring a few printouts of your resume and dress for on-the-spot interviews.

Veterans will have priority, so if you are a veteran this is a great opportunity.

Please note that heels and boots are not allowed on the gym floor.

