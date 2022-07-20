Ask the Doctor
DeSoto Parish residents say they’re dealing with frequent power outages

(Cameron Crowe)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - There is just no hiding from the triple-digit temperatures impacting the ArkLaTex right now. Unfortunately, those in DeSoto Parish may be feeling the heat more than others.

People who live in Gloster, just outside of Stonewall, say they are dealing with frequent power outages that sometimes last for hours at a time.

Missi Lowery says in the last two and a half years, they have experienced 40 power outages at random and without warning.

She says her biggest concern is her health, the health of the elderly and trying to complete her work when this happens.

“I work from home, can’t plan when I work or how I work. As far as health problems, I have high blood pressure and this heat is horrible for me. Some of our neighbors, and elderly gentlemen, he’s got a lot of health problems and we have to worry about him,” said Lowery.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 for a response from SWEPCO on why this is happening.

