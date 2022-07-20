The Cadets stop in Marshall en route to next competition

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall High School had the honor of hosting 10-time Drum Corps International World Champions, The Cadets, on their campus this week!

The Cadets is a competitive junior drum and bugle corps. They are making a three-day stop in the city on the way to their next competition.

The school is housing 168 members who are traveling the country after their previous stop in Memphis. MISD says they’re proud to host the team.

”This is a great opportunity for our kids to see how these top musicians and top students rehearse and perform. It’s kind of life-altering when you hear and see somebody at this level. To an athlete, it’s like if the Dallas Cowboys were to come to Marshall and practice at our facilities and see what these men would do. It’s the same thing for our kids right now that’s getting to watch The Cadets,” said Mark Windham, band director.

The Cadets’ next stop will be in Denton, Texas on Thursday for a competition. Fifty Marshall students will be there to watch the show. The DCI World Championship Final will end Aug. 13 in Indianapolis.

