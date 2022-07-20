Caddo grand jury indicts 2 men for murder, another 2 on rape charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury indicted four men Tuesday, two for second-degree murder and the others for rape.

Treylin Dillard (All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty) (SPD)

Treylin Loren Dillard, 19, faces a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly shooting 16-year-old Sha’kyra Gray in her right cheek early the afternoon of April 17 at a residence in the 100 block of East Gregg Street in central Shreveport’s Waterside neighborhood. She later died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, making her Caddo’s 20th homicide of this year.

Gray and a male occupant of the residence were inside the home when the shooting occurred. “The male was displaying a firearm and the one shot was fired,” police’s major incident report stated.

Violent crimes investigators found the weapon used in the shooting under a house and detained Dillard after witnesses reportedly told officers he was responsible for the shooting. Police said Dillard and Gray had been involved in a romantic relationship for about a year. On the day she was shot, the two had engaged in an argument, during which Dillard reportedly pulled out a gun and shot her at least once in the upper body.

Zacorius Williams (All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty) (SPD)

Also indicted on a charge of second-degree murder is 21-year-old Zacorius Dewayne Williams. He is accused of fatally shooting Kamar Woods as the 25-year-old sat in his car March 29 parked at Foxborough Cove, an apartment complex in the 8200 block of Pines Road. Woods is Caddo’s 15th homicide victim of 2022.

The district attorney’s office reports that the other two indictments were returned under seal.

One charges 31-year-old Jeffery Lee Terrell II with one count of aggravated rape.

And 42-year-old Jonathan Tyrone Cooper faces a charge of first-degree rape.

