Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Caddo grand jury indicts 2 men for murder, another 2 on rape charges

One of the homicide victims is a 16-year-old girl
Caddo Parish Courthouse (KSLA News 12 file photo)
Caddo Parish Courthouse (KSLA News 12 file photo)(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury indicted four men Tuesday, two for second-degree murder and the others for rape.

RELATED: 2 separate shootings leave woman, teen girl dead on Easter Sunday; suspect arrested in teen’s death
Treylin Dillard (All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty)
Treylin Dillard (All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty)(SPD)

Treylin Loren Dillard, 19, faces a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly shooting 16-year-old Sha’kyra Gray in her right cheek early the afternoon of April 17 at a residence in the 100 block of East Gregg Street in central Shreveport’s Waterside neighborhood. She later died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, making her Caddo’s 20th homicide of this year.

RELATED: Coroner identifies teenage girl who died after being shot in her cheek

Gray and a male occupant of the residence were inside the home when the shooting occurred. “The male was displaying a firearm and the one shot was fired,” police’s major incident report stated.

Violent crimes investigators found the weapon used in the shooting under a house and detained Dillard after witnesses reportedly told officers he was responsible for the shooting. Police said Dillard and Gray had been involved in a romantic relationship for about a year. On the day she was shot, the two had engaged in an argument, during which Dillard reportedly pulled out a gun and shot her at least once in the upper body.

Zacorius Williams (All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty)
Zacorius Williams (All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty) (SPD)

Also indicted on a charge of second-degree murder is 21-year-old Zacorius Dewayne Williams. He is accused of fatally shooting Kamar Woods as the 25-year-old sat in his car March 29 parked at Foxborough Cove, an apartment complex in the 8200 block of Pines Road. Woods is Caddo’s 15th homicide victim of 2022.

RELATED: Wanted second-degree murder suspect located, arrested

The district attorney’s office reports that the other two indictments were returned under seal.

One charges 31-year-old Jeffery Lee Terrell II with one count of aggravated rape.

And 42-year-old Jonathan Tyrone Cooper faces a charge of first-degree rape.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

2 separate shootings leave woman, teen girl dead on Easter Sunday; suspect arrested in teen’s death
Coroner identifies teenage girl who died after being shot in her cheek
Wanted second-degree murder suspect located, arrested
Coroner identifies man found shot dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apartments
Police looking for suspect after victim found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apts.
SPD seeking man connected to sexual assault of a child

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with CSPO and a K-9 officer remain on the scene. Authorities do not know if the driver...
CPSO deputies searching for wanted man in south Shreveport
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and...
Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man
Sen. Greg Tarver has announced he's running to become the next mayor of Shreveport.
Sen. Greg Tarver wants to be Shreveport’s mayor
Louisiana State Police identify woman killed in crash

Latest News

The Cadets visit Marshall.
The Cadets stop in Marshall en route to next competition
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent
LSU football superfan Colton Moore is recovering after his forty seventh surgery Tuesday.
LSU football super fan Colton recovering after 47th surgery
Community Support Programs gives back to students in Bossier City