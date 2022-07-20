Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Back-to-school Community Fair with free activities and school supplies

To be held July 30 in Natchitoches’ City Park
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Get the school year started right with plenty of school supplies and free activities for kids at a back-to-school fair.

All children need the proper school supplies to begin the school year properly, start it right with the Back-to-School Community Fair being held from 10 a.m. to noon July 30 in City Park at 401 Amulet St. in Natchitoches. The event is being sponsored by the Office of the Governor.

There will be many activities to help your child get excited for the upcoming school year, including face painting, Sno-cones, entertainment and more.

Free school supplies will also be available, but hurry supplies will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Your child must be present at the event to benefit.

“Ensuring our students have the proper supplies and other essentials allows them to stay active and engaged as they begin the new school year,” Gov. John Bel Edwards says in a statement about the gathering. “My office and community leaders are working together to set our students and their families up for success, and I encourage Louisianans to take advantage of the events in their areas.”

“When our students have the supplies and resources they need, they are able to walk into the new school year feeling strong and confident,” said Dr. Chaunda Mitchell, deputy chief of staff for the Governor’s Office of Community Programs. “In partnership with local communities, these back-to-school events will be a spring board for students’ success this upcoming academic year.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash
Edward Cole, 30
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
Bossier City fire crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Edgar Street on Monday,...
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire
Eastman Chemical in Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Line of storms moves through tonight
Low end severe weather threat tonight followed by cooler weather

Latest News

KSLA CAFE: Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary
Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary
KSLA CAFE: Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary
KSLA CAFE: Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary
"They Grow Up So Fast" wins 2022 Film Prize
Prize Fest 2022 is a wrap
Breast cancer survivor LaCosta Lacour
Breast cancer survivor LaCosta Lacour
Domestic abuse survivor has advice for others who may be going through same thing
Domestic abuse survivor has advice for others who may be going through same thing