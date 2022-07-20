Back-to-school Community Fair with free activities and school supplies

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Get the school year started right with plenty of school supplies and free activities for kids at a back-to-school fair.

All children need the proper school supplies to begin the school year properly, start it right with the Back-to-School Community Fair being held from 10 a.m. to noon July 30 in City Park at 401 Amulet St. in Natchitoches. The event is being sponsored by the Office of the Governor.

There will be many activities to help your child get excited for the upcoming school year, including face painting, Sno-cones, entertainment and more.

Free school supplies will also be available, but hurry supplies will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Your child must be present at the event to benefit.

“Ensuring our students have the proper supplies and other essentials allows them to stay active and engaged as they begin the new school year,” Gov. John Bel Edwards says in a statement about the gathering. “My office and community leaders are working together to set our students and their families up for success, and I encourage Louisianans to take advantage of the events in their areas.”

“When our students have the supplies and resources they need, they are able to walk into the new school year feeling strong and confident,” said Dr. Chaunda Mitchell, deputy chief of staff for the Governor’s Office of Community Programs. “In partnership with local communities, these back-to-school events will be a spring board for students’ success this upcoming academic year.”

