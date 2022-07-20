Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

The latest after the child was found dead on Tuesday afternoon
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – The search for a young girl in South Carolina ended in a tragic discovery, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office adding that deputies have charged the girl’s half-brother with murder.

Joanna Lockaby, 4, was reported missing just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, WHNS reported.

Deputies started a search for the little girl after getting a description of her from family members.

Investigators found the child’s body in a plastic bin in a wooded area behind a home a short time later.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old William Micah Hester Wednesday in connection with Joanna’s death.

Investigators said Hester, who is the girl’s half-brother, is accused of suffocating her. The motive for the killing is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Deputies with CSPO and a K-9 officer remain on the scene. Authorities do not know if the driver...
CPSO deputies searching for wanted man in south Shreveport
Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail
Caddo changes pay adjustments
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and...
Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man

Latest News

"Sprinkler Day is essentially just a really great way to end the summer before the kids go back...
Sprinkler Day set at the R.W. Norton Gallery
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Uvalde superintendent recommends firing schools police chief
Russian forces struck Pokrovsk, a city in the Donetsk region, twice with ballistic missiles,...
Official: Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine
A Southern California couple describes seeing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the licensing...
Couple meets ‘Bennifer’ at Vegas licensing bureau