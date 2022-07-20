Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

11-month-old child found dead in car parked at Florida hospice

TPD investigates death of 11-month-old child in parked car at Big Bend Hospice.
By Charles Roop, WCTV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - An 11-month-old child was found dead inside of a parked vehicle in Tallahassee Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Police were conducting a death investigation after officers responded to a call from Big Bend Hospice at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday. The call was placed by a worker at Big Bend Hospice, police confirmed to WCTV.

“The child was left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time and sadly succumbed to his injuries,” police said Tuesday.

Police said Wednesday the child’s mother arrived for work at Big Bend Hospice Tuesday morning and inadvertently left her son in the vehicle when she parked in the lot. At the end of her shift, the mother found her child still in the vehicle and unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this point, and police said the investigation is continuing. The department says an autopsy and toxicology report will be performed on the boy to find the exact cause of death.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives will present their findings to the State Attorney’s Office for a decision on potential charges,” Tallahassee Police Department’s press release said.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail
Deputies with CSPO and a K-9 officer remain on the scene. Authorities do not know if the driver...
CPSO deputies searching for wanted man in south Shreveport
Caddo changes pay adjustments
Caddo Parish Courthouse (KSLA News 12 file photo)
Caddo grand jury indicts 2 men for murder, another 2 on rape charges

Latest News

In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. poses for a...
NASA aiming for late August test flight of giant moon rocket
Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife...
Trump attends the funeral of his first wife, Ivana, in NYC
A restaurant employee and officers carried the baby turtles to the beach in an ice bucket and...
Officers rescue baby turtles that wandered into a restaurant
Conservation workers and farmers in Delaware tests how men's cotton briefs can assist with...
Farmers ‘soil’ underwear for better crop health
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., as the panel holds a markup on the...
Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years