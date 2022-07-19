Ask the Doctor
Your medications could make you less tolerant of excessive heat

And follow these tips when outside during these hot days of summer
(Source: WAFB)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) — With triple-digit temperatures expected to remain in the Ark-La-Tex for a while, some medical officials are sounding a warning to those taking medication for non-heat-related illness.

Area pharmacies like Christus St. Michael Health Center in Texarkana remain busy during these summer months.

Some health leaders say the high temperatures can make for additional problems for those taking prescription and over-the-counter drugs. The main concern is heat intolerance.

“Which means it is more difficult for them to adjust to the heat than those who are not on the medication,” explained Dr. Matt Young, chief medical officer at Texarkana Emergency Center/Hospital.

“Even some of the over-the-counter medicine such as Benadryl and other decongestants can decrease the ability for the body to sweat. If our body cannot sweat, then we are going to get into trouble.”

Young said they have started to see more patients under medication coming to his facility with heat-related sicknesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Other medication and or components may be caffeine. There is caffeine in some medication. We all know about caffeine in coffee, some of the soda drinks and also some of the energy drinks.”

Regardless of whether you are on medication, Young added, be prepared for the heat when outside during these hot days of summer.

“Wear loose clothing. Make sure you pre-hydrate, mostly with water. Make sure you have a plan that other people know you are out there. Try to do it in the early morning hours or late evening hours.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

