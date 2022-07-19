Workers, student-athletes dealing with excessive heat

NASH, Texas (KSLA) - The heat is hitting everyone hard, particularly those who works outdoors on a daily basis.

“Man, these guys they are out here every day. They kind of get used to it, but it [the heat] is still hard on everybody,” said Josh Thomas, a supervisor with Rogers Construction.

The company is building a housing addition in Nash, Texas. Thomas agree it’s hot, but the job must continue, even during the triple digit temperatures.

“To me it’s too hot right now, but 2 to 3 o’clock, they normally call it a day out here since it has been a hundred degrees plus,” Thomas said.

Whether roofing, plumbing, or pouring cement, safety precautions are being taken by these workers.

“They just try to stay hydrated. They get out here early in the morning, that way they try to get out of here before it gets too hot,” said Thomas.

But the heat doesn’t just affect workers. There was a cool breeze early Tuesday morning (July 19) at Razorback Stadium in Texarkana, Ark. as the junior high football team got some practice in.

“We are just getting these guys out here early. They come in about 7:30 in the morning,” said Coach Cody Engstrom.

Engstrom says these players are spending a lot of time drinking water on the practice field.

“We get them out here on the field as early as we can. Plenty of water, not too bad today... We got a good breeze. We are getting them in early, getting them out early. We are about to go get a lift in getting them back in the air conditioner,” Coach Engstrom said.

Those working outside will have to put up with the excessive temps for at least the next six days as triple digit temps continue in much of the ArkLaTex.

