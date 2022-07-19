Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Red flag warnings issued in east Texas counties due to extreme hot, dry conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for a number of east Texas counties...
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for a number of east Texas counties due to extreme fire risk.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Along with the heat warnings, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning for a number of northeast Texas counties.

Hot, windy, and dry conditions will create an extreme risk for fire. The afternoon will be the most dangerous, when the winds could gust up to 25 mph.

FIRE PREVENTION TIPS

  • Don’t throw lit cigarette butts on the ground
  • Don’t drag tow chains, which could create sparks
  • Don’t park or drive over tall grass
  • Don’t use wood-fueled fire pits
  • Keep a fire extinguisher on hand if you’re working outside doing any task that could create sparks

The red flag warning is in effect for the following east Texas counties: Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Morris, Red River, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood.

Most of the ArkLaTex is already under a burn ban due to the weather.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with CSPO and a K-9 officer remain on the scene. Authorities do not know if the driver...
CPSO deputies searching for wanted man in south Shreveport
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and...
Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man
Louisiana State Police identify woman killed in crash
Sen. Greg Tarver has announced he's running to become the next mayor of Shreveport.
Sen. Greg Tarver wants to be Shreveport’s mayor
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say

Latest News

School supplies will be given away for free at the event.
Alpha Media, CPSO team up for school supply giveaway
Security camera caught images of a man and woman accused of robbing a jewelry store in the...
Longview police identify one of two suspects in jewelry store robbery
FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his...
GRAPHIC: Gary Chambers releases chilling botched abortion campaign ad
Firehouse Subs gives $29,000 to replace Bowie fire department's extrication tool
Firehouse Subs awards grant to Bowie County volunteer fire department