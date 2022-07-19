Red flag warnings issued in east Texas counties due to extreme hot, dry conditions
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Along with the heat warnings, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning for a number of northeast Texas counties.
Hot, windy, and dry conditions will create an extreme risk for fire. The afternoon will be the most dangerous, when the winds could gust up to 25 mph.
FIRE PREVENTION TIPS
- Don’t throw lit cigarette butts on the ground
- Don’t drag tow chains, which could create sparks
- Don’t park or drive over tall grass
- Don’t use wood-fueled fire pits
- Keep a fire extinguisher on hand if you’re working outside doing any task that could create sparks
The red flag warning is in effect for the following east Texas counties: Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Morris, Red River, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood.
Most of the ArkLaTex is already under a burn ban due to the weather.
