Red flag warnings issued in east Texas counties due to extreme hot, dry conditions

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Along with the heat warnings, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning for a number of northeast Texas counties.

Hot, windy, and dry conditions will create an extreme risk for fire. The afternoon will be the most dangerous, when the winds could gust up to 25 mph.

FIRE PREVENTION TIPS

Don’t throw lit cigarette butts on the ground

Don’t drag tow chains, which could create sparks

Don’t park or drive over tall grass

Don’t use wood-fueled fire pits

Keep a fire extinguisher on hand if you’re working outside doing any task that could create sparks

The red flag warning is in effect for the following east Texas counties: Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Morris, Red River, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood.

Most of the ArkLaTex is already under a burn ban due to the weather.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.