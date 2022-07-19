Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Raccoons steal the spotlight during maternity shoot at Sam Houston Jones Park

John and Paige White were taking photos at the recently reopened park when they saw what...
John and Paige White were taking photos at the recently reopened park when they saw what appeared to be two dogs chasing after a jogger. Upon closer inspection, the two dogs turned out to be raccoons.(Paige White)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A maternity shoot at Sam Houston Jones State Park nearly ended with two more additions to the family.

John and Paige White were taking photos at the recently reopened park when they saw what appeared to be two dogs chasing after a jogger. Upon closer inspection, the two dogs turned out to be raccoons.

John - a big-time hunter - wrangled them both.

The raccoons appeared to be tame so, after taking pictures, John considered bringing the raccoons home as pets.

Ultimately, both were released, but they made for memorable photos.

And here are the maternity photos.

John and Paige White were taking maternity photos at the recently reopened park when they saw...
John and Paige White were taking maternity photos at the recently reopened park when they saw what appeared to be two dogs chasing after a jogger. Upon closer inspection, the two dogs turned out to be raccoons. John - a big-time hunter - wrangled them both.(Southern Chic Photography by Kelsea)
John and Paige White were taking maternity photos at the recently reopened park when they saw...
John and Paige White were taking maternity photos at the recently reopened park when they saw what appeared to be two dogs chasing after a jogger. Upon closer inspection, the two dogs turned out to be raccoons. John - a big-time hunter - wrangled them both.(Southern Chic Photography by Kelsea)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with CSPO and a K-9 officer remain on the scene. Authorities do not know if the driver...
CPSO deputies searching for wanted man in south Shreveport
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and...
Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man
Sen. Greg Tarver has announced he's running to become the next mayor of Shreveport.
Sen. Greg Tarver wants to be Shreveport’s mayor
Louisiana State Police identify woman killed in crash

Latest News

Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent
LSU football superfan Colton Moore is recovering after his forty seventh surgery Tuesday.
LSU football super fan Colton recovering after 47th surgery
Community Support Programs gives back to students in Bossier City
Steffon Jones to run for Caddo Commission
Steffon Jones to run for Caddo Commission
Organization hosts back-to-school drive
Organization hosts back-to-school drive