Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - A teen in Florida is facing a manslaughter charge after police say she killed her 3-year-old sister by putting a pillow over her head after their mother told the girl to quiet the toddler.
The 16-year-old girl was arrested Friday in an Orlando suburb.
A police report says the 3-year-old girl was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her younger sister quiet in a hotel suite’s living room while she was on the phone for work in the bedroom.
Police say the teenager put a pillow over her sister’s head to quiet her and when the woman returned to the room, the toddler was unresponsive.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.