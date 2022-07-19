Ask the Doctor
Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail

Detectives determined that Duffy had messaged someone he knows about his plan
(KNOE)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is accused of planning to “blow up” a Shreveport courthouse and kill African Americans in the city, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

Patrick Donovan Duffy, 41, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of a hate crime and communicating false information of planned arson. His bonds total $100,000.

The Sheriff’s Office says it first received the report about the threat on the afternoon of Monday, July 18. Detectives determined that Duffy had messaged someone he knows about his plan.

He was taken into custody at his residence Monday night.

