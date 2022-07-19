Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Parents plead not guilty in death of daughter found on couch with feces around it; trial date set for 2023

Clay and Sheila Fletcher
Clay and Sheila Fletcher(East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The parents of a woman who died on a couch in their home pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning at the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse.

Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher.

36-year-old Fletcher was disabled and died at her parents’ home on Jan. 3, according to Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham III, the coroner in East Feliciana Parish.

RELATED: Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it

Bickham told WAFB, Fletcher was found lying dead on a 1960s-style sofa, with urine and feces everywhere around her.

Lacey Fletcher
Lacey Fletcher(East Feliciana Parish Coroner's Office)

Back in May, a grand jury found enough evidence in the case for the parents to stand trial for murder.

RELATED: Parents bond out of jail after indictment for murder in case of woman’s body found on couch with feces around it

The couple will be back in court on September 6.

The trial is tentatively set for February 6, 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with CSPO and a K-9 officer remain on the scene. Authorities do not know if the driver...
CPSO deputies searching for wanted man in south Shreveport
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and...
Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man
Sen. Greg Tarver has announced he's running to become the next mayor of Shreveport.
Sen. Greg Tarver wants to be Shreveport’s mayor
Louisiana State Police identify woman killed in crash

Latest News

Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent
LSU football superfan Colton Moore is recovering after his forty seventh surgery Tuesday.
LSU football super fan Colton recovering after 47th surgery
Community Support Programs gives back to students in Bossier City
Steffon Jones to run for Caddo Commission
Steffon Jones to run for Caddo Commission
Organization hosts back-to-school drive
Organization hosts back-to-school drive