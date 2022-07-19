Ask the Doctor
Man not wearing seat belt dead after wreck in Mansfield

Impairment suspected, police say
Time and time again, troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of...
Time and time again, troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of crashes across the State of Louisiana. Louisiana State Police urges motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person's ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink. Please choose not to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.(WOWT)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police is investigating after a man died in a wreck during the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 19.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on Highway 84 at Buffalo Road in Mansfield. Jason Viola, 39, of Mooringsport, died as a result of the crash, police say; he was not wearing a seat belt.

LSP’s initial investigation shows a 2009 Nissan Altima, being drive by Viola, was headed east on Highway 84, when for reasons still under investigation, Viola drove off the road, hit a culvert, then flipped. Police say Viola was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead by the DeSoto Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police suspect Viola was impaired at the time of the crash. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The wreck is still under investigation.

So far in 2022, LSP’s Troop G has investigated 22 deadly crashes, resulting in 23 deaths.

