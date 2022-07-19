Man not wearing seat belt dead after wreck in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police is investigating after a man died in a wreck during the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 19.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on Highway 84 at Buffalo Road in Mansfield. Jason Viola, 39, of Mooringsport, died as a result of the crash, police say; he was not wearing a seat belt.

LSP’s initial investigation shows a 2009 Nissan Altima, being drive by Viola, was headed east on Highway 84, when for reasons still under investigation, Viola drove off the road, hit a culvert, then flipped. Police say Viola was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead by the DeSoto Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police suspect Viola was impaired at the time of the crash. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The wreck is still under investigation.

So far in 2022, LSP’s Troop G has investigated 22 deadly crashes, resulting in 23 deaths.

