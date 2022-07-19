LSU getting Popeyes on campus, first in SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s favorite fast food fried chicken restaurant, Popeyes, will be coming to LSU’s campus in late 2022 and will be the first in the Southeastern Conference. LSU and Chartwells Higher Education have partnered to unveil the Popeyes and bring it to the Tigers’ campus.

“Popeyes has been one of the most requested restaurants by our students here at LSU,” said Margot Hsu Carroll, Assistant Vice President for Auxiliary Services at LSU. “We are excited to welcome one of Louisiana’s largest restaurant chains to campus and add another dining option for our students on campus.”

Popeyes will be located inside The 5 residential dining hall and the new space will offer counter service and a dine-in experience, along with a walk-up window service.

Students will be able to use all forms of payment at the new Popeyes location, including TigerCASH, and Paw Points, a declining balance included in their LSU Dining meal plans. Credit cards, cash, etc., will also be accepted.

“Bringing Popeyes to LSU will instantly add more value to all of our meal plan subscribers,” said Jeffery Nice, Vice President of Operations at Chartwells Higher Education. “We are constantly looking for new opportunities to improve and build upon our dining program here at LSU, and we believe that Popeyes will be a favorable addition.”

