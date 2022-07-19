Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

A look at how much money each Shreveport mayoral candidate raised in 2021

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a saying in politics: money equals speech.

If that’s true in the campaign to elect Shreveport’s next mayor, Senator Greg Tarver may end up with the loudest megaphone in the race. That’s because the last time candidates filed campaign finance reports, Tarver sat on the largest pile of cash. The reports cover campaign money raised in 2021, and they lay out the financial jumpstart Tarver is enjoying over his opponents.

Tarver’s disclosure shows him raising more than $277,000 in 2021. Those are cash contributions to his Senate campaign fund, but it’s money state law allows Tarver to transfer to his run for mayor.

[WHO’S RUNNING FOR SHREVEPORT MAYOR]

Meanwhile, finance reports show former city councilman, Tom Arceneaux, raising the second most money in 2021, with his contributions topping $116,000.

Incumbent Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is next in line, with his report listing contributions of $104,000 and some change.

Mario Chavez, a Caddo Parish commissioner, rounds out the top four with a little less than $2,000 leftover from his commission campaign.

The other two candidates for mayor, Tracy Mendels and Darryl Ware II, did not file campaign finance reports for 2021.

So that’s just the amount of cash each mayoral candidate had coming into the 2022 election year, raising the question: what do the six campaign war chests look like now? That answer isn’t yet clear because candidates aren’t required to disclose how much campaign money they’ve raised this calendar year until Oct. 11.

That’s a little less than a month before the mayoral primary on Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with CSPO and a K-9 officer remain on the scene. Authorities do not know if the driver...
CPSO deputies searching for wanted man in south Shreveport
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and...
Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man
Louisiana State Police identify woman killed in crash
Sen. Greg Tarver has announced he's running to become the next mayor of Shreveport.
Sen. Greg Tarver wants to be Shreveport’s mayor
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: Sen. Greg Tarver announces he's running for mayor of Shreveport
FULL VIDEO: Sen. Greg Tarver announces he's running for mayor of Shreveport
Who’s running for Shreveport mayor?
Sen. Greg Tarver makes official mayoral campaign announcement
Sen. Greg Tarver makes official mayoral campaign announcement
FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his...
GRAPHIC: Gary Chambers releases chilling botched abortion campaign ad