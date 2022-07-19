Judge again extends block of La.’s ‘trigger law’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - A Baton Rouge judge on Tuesday extended a temporary restraining order blocking the state from enforcing “trigger laws” outlawing abortion in almost all cases until a decision is made or until July 29.

In a brief hearing Monday in the 19th Judicial District Court, Judge Don Johnson gave both sides an extra day to make additional filings. On Tuesday, the judge ruled to extend the TRO.

Attorneys representing Hope Medical Group in Shreveport, where the majority of Louisiana’s surgical abortions take place, say the law is unconstitutionally vague when it comes to exceptions and protections for doctors.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says the law is clear and invited those who didn’t like the law to move out of state.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry reacts to judge's decision on state's abortion trigger law

“Ultimately we will win,” he said over the chants of pro-choice advocates outside of the courthouse.

Related: Mississippi abortion clinic at center of high court case is sold, won’t reopen, owner says

The 2006 trigger law was designed to take effect immediately following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. It outlaws virtually all abortions, with no exceptions for rape or incest, only for saving the mother’s life. The law also penalizes doctors who perform abortions with up to 15 years in prison.

The Louisiana Supreme Court will have the final say on the law’s constitutionality.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.