Firehouse Subs awards grant to Bowie County volunteer fire department

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department in Bowie County received an equipment update Monday, July 18 thanks to a generous donation from a local business.

Firehouse Subs awarded the department a $29,000 grant for a new extrication tool. C-5 officials say this will allow them to replace their present extrication tool, which is unreliable and 21-years-old.

“A lot of the new cars new vehicles have reinforced steel. The cutters will give us the capabilities to cutting that steel, where the other set of cutters we are running now will not. We can step off the truck and almost go to work instantly,” said John Alquist, fire chief.

The fire department services five rural communities in Bowie County, including places along I-30.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.