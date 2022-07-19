Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Firehouse Subs awards grant to Bowie County volunteer fire department

By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department in Bowie County received an equipment update Monday, July 18 thanks to a generous donation from a local business.

Firehouse Subs awarded the department a $29,000 grant for a new extrication tool. C-5 officials say this will allow them to replace their present extrication tool, which is unreliable and 21-years-old.

“A lot of the new cars new vehicles have reinforced steel. The cutters will give us the capabilities to cutting that steel, where the other set of cutters we are running now will not. We can step off the truck and almost go to work instantly,” said John Alquist, fire chief.

The fire department services five rural communities in Bowie County, including places along I-30.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with CSPO and a K-9 officer remain on the scene. Authorities do not know if the driver...
CPSO deputies searching for wanted man in south Shreveport
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and...
Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man
Louisiana State Police identify woman killed in crash
Sen. Greg Tarver has announced he's running to become the next mayor of Shreveport.
Sen. Greg Tarver wants to be Shreveport’s mayor
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say

Latest News

Officer died while on duty in downtown Natchitoches.
Natchitoches police mourn loss of one of their own
Bossier local surreal artist, Mark Burt died.
Local artist and mentor has died
Shreveport Aquarium is involved in a study showing turtles defy aging evolution theories.
Shreveport Aquarium contributes to important study on turtle aging
Friends in Unity Citywide Kick Back back-to-school
Friends in Unity Citywide Kick Back back-to-school