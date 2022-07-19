Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Dangerous heat conditions through Wednesday

By Jeff Castle
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through Wednesday because of dangerously hot and humid conditions expected across the ArkLaTex. There’s an heightened risk of suffering from heat related illness. You’ll want to limit doing any sort of physical activity outdoors and make sure you are staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Triple digit temperatures are likely to continue through early next week with only limited relief in the form of a few showers and storms later in the week.

We’ll remain very hot and humid through this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the low 100s with a heat index as high as 110 in a few spots. Overnight we won’t cool off much with temperatures barely dropping below 80 by morning.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. Temperatures will soar back above 100, getting as high as 105-106 across the I-30 corridor. With the humidity it will feel dangerously hot with a heat index between 110 and 115 in the afternoon. Other than the heat we’ll see mostly sunny and dry conditions.

Limited relief may come Thursday into Friday as a few isolated to scattered showers and storms develop. Temperatures may still reach near 100 ahead of any rainfall. Not everyone will get wet though with rain chances around 20-30%. Any storms that develop could potentially produce locally heavy downpours and some strong wind gusts.

We’ll stay very hot and get back to mostly dry weather for the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the low 100s for highs with overnight lows close to 80.

Triple digits remain in the forecast through early next week and then the heat may back off slightly beyond that.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with CSPO and a K-9 officer remain on the scene. Authorities do not know if the driver...
CPSO deputies searching for wanted man in south Shreveport
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and...
Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man
Sen. Greg Tarver has announced he's running to become the next mayor of Shreveport.
Sen. Greg Tarver wants to be Shreveport’s mayor
Louisiana State Police identify woman killed in crash
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say

Latest News

Excessive heat warning
Jeff's Monday afternoon weather update
Red flag warning issued in east Texas counties by National Weather Service
Red flag warning issued in east Texas counties by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for a number of east Texas counties...
Red flag warnings issued in east Texas counties due to extreme hot, dry conditions
Feels like temperatures will be up around 106-112 Tuesday afternoon
Heat warning and heat advisory for your Tuesday