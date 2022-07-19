Dangerous heat conditions through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through Wednesday because of dangerously hot and humid conditions expected across the ArkLaTex. There’s an heightened risk of suffering from heat related illness. You’ll want to limit doing any sort of physical activity outdoors and make sure you are staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Triple digit temperatures are likely to continue through early next week with only limited relief in the form of a few showers and storms later in the week.

We’ll remain very hot and humid through this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the low 100s with a heat index as high as 110 in a few spots. Overnight we won’t cool off much with temperatures barely dropping below 80 by morning.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. Temperatures will soar back above 100, getting as high as 105-106 across the I-30 corridor. With the humidity it will feel dangerously hot with a heat index between 110 and 115 in the afternoon. Other than the heat we’ll see mostly sunny and dry conditions.

Limited relief may come Thursday into Friday as a few isolated to scattered showers and storms develop. Temperatures may still reach near 100 ahead of any rainfall. Not everyone will get wet though with rain chances around 20-30%. Any storms that develop could potentially produce locally heavy downpours and some strong wind gusts.

We’ll stay very hot and get back to mostly dry weather for the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the low 100s for highs with overnight lows close to 80.

Triple digits remain in the forecast through early next week and then the heat may back off slightly beyond that.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

