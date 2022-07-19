Community Support Programs gives back to students in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Community Support Programs helped out the parents and children of the Shreveport-Bossier area by hosting their own back-to-school giveaway on Tuesday, July 19.

The nonprofit organization specializes in bringing help and assistance to communities and families within them, while also valuing and providing respect for every individual they come in contact with.

This event was held at the Bossier Civic Center. When parents and children arrived, they were given brand new backpacks, school supplies like notebooks, writing utensils, and binders and vouchers that are redeemable for two to three sets of uniforms. The nonprofit also provided snacks and fun activities for the children, including musical chairs, face-painting and bounce houses.

The giveaway was successful with a large turnout. Plenty of parents said they were pleased with the assistance from the organization.

“It helps me because if a student has the basic needs and necessities provided for, their mental space is a lot healthier, they’re ready to learn, they’re not worried about if this kid has two more pencils and they don’t have any,” said Nina Marie.

Parents like Tammy Cassidy were able to de-stress about their children’s needs and the expenses required for school.

“Times are hard for everybody right now, and it takes a great deal of stress and financial burden off of parents,” she said.

According to former Caddo Parish student Izabella Arsenault, having school supplies means more to them than an expense being covered.

“They can be able to have access to school supplies free, new backpacks, new clothes. We gave out vouchers so everybody could get two to three uniforms, so that they have the tools to be able to have great success in school, and feel confident and encouraged to start the new year right,” she said.

Arsenault is participating in a summer internship with the nonprofit group and was put in charge of planning and organizing today’s event. If you would like to donate to the Community Support Programs group, visit their Facebook page.

