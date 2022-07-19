Ask the Doctor
Commissioner Mario Chavez to host townhall

Mario Chavez
Mario Chavez(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez is set to host a townhall meeting on Tuesday, July 19.

Chavez announced that he intends to run for mayor of Shreveport on March 9. He serves District 10, in the Summer Grove and Southern Hills area. He was elected to serve on the commission in 2016.

The townhall will take place at 6 p.m. at the Kingdom of God Ministries on Peabody Street.

