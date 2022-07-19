Ask the Doctor
Caddo changes pay adjustments

Red River United says many teachers are unhappy with this new deal
(KFYR)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — School is around the corner.

And with new schedules and pay adjustments, concerns are floating throughout Caddo Parish School District.

Caddo teachers normally receive an advanced salary supplement in September and November. Now some teachers in the system will miss that early fall payment in the upcoming school year.

Teachers association Red River United says many teachers are unhappy with this new deal.

FULL INTERVIEW: JORDAN THOMAS, OF RED RIVER UNITED

Caddo’s schools superintendent says some teachers still will receive a supplement.

“This is your back-to-school money. You’re spending a lot of money to set up your classroom, buy new clothes, anything you might need, your own personal children and the things they may need for back to school. And then in November, giving you some holiday money and things like that,” explained Jordan Thomas, of Red River United. “So this is getting it in a lump sum. It’s their money. It’s the employee’s money. It’s from the state that the parish has to give them.”

Tonight on KSLA News 12 @ 10, Supt. Dr. Lamar Goree will explain the reasoning behind the pay supplement.

“Because of our early start for those K-8 employees, they will receive a check in September that will provide additional resources for their families and we’re really looking for them to use that to help them meet their family needs.”

FULL INTERVIEW: CADDO SCHOOLS SUPT. DR. LAMAR GOREE

