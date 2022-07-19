Ask the Doctor
Alpha Media, CPSO team up for school supply giveaway

School supplies will be given away for free at the event.(KCRG)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Alpha Media is teaming up with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Safety Town for a backpack and school supply giveaway.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students from Caddo, Bossier, and other surrounding parishes are invited to receive free daily essentials needed for the classroom.

At 2021′s event, sponsors gave out nearly 600 backpacks; event organizers expect an even bigger turnout for the 2022-23 school year.

Parents must have a child present to receive supplies.

For more information, contact Rasheeda Simmons at 318-841-0819 or email rasheeda.simmons@alphamediausa.com.

