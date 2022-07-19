Agencies helping East Texans struggling with high electric bills

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Organizations PATH and GETCAP are helping people who are struggling to pay off their electricity bills.

The extreme heat this summer is putting a real strain on people. Texans are turning on their air conditioning units in order to stay cool, but that comes at a cost.

And adding to the issue, inflation is driving electricity prices at an all time high this year.

“We’re seeing bills that are $600 or more in some instances and that’s scary.” said GETCAP of Executive Director Karen Swenson.

That is why PATH and GETCAP are encouraging individuals to apply for their services during this time of year. Both organizations say that getting help can be a life saver because for some, a utility disconnection could raise risks for serious heat related incidents.

Swenson said, “Some people will actually give up eating or medication so they can pay their electric bill. We actually see that, which is really sad, but that’s an absolute truth.”

PATH says they are able to help once every 12 months as long as they have funding to do so. PATH Executive Director Andrea Wilson says to call their main line to book an appointment.

If you live outside of Tyler, GETCAP will be a resource to use as they cover 20 counties in energy assistance.

“This is a great help. It can really be a life changing thing, and a lifesaving decision.” says Swenson.

