1 shot at house party in Marshall; 3 arrests made so far

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot at a party in Marshall Sunday night (July 17).

The Marshall Police Department says it happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street. Officers were called out there after gunshots were heard in the area. When they showed up, they discovered that shots were fired at a group of people at a house party. One person was hit and taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say several vacant vehicles in the area were also hit by bullets. The victim says he was walking to his car when he was hit. Police say he was not able to identify who shot him.

Then around 4:30 a.m., officers were called out to Bledsoe Street again about a car accident. When they got there, they found no one in the vehicle. Officers later found the driver, who had reportedly been on the street to check on his mother’s house after the shooting earlier in the night. He says someone started shooting at him, and fled from the scene.

So far, Marshall officials have arrested an adult male and two juveniles.

“The Marshall Police Department is utilizing all of our resources in this case. We will continue to do so to bring those responsible to justice and protect our community,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in the case should call MPD, or Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

