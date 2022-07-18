Ask the Doctor
Sen. Greg Tarver wants to be Shreveport’s mayor

He’ll formally announce his candidacy Tuesday
Louisiana state Sen. Greg Tarver (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana state Sen. Greg Tarver says he wants to be Shreveport’s next mayor.

The lawmaker said Monday, July 18 that he plans to formally announce his candidacy Tuesday, July 19 at 11 a.m. at J.S. Williams Funeral Home, 1104 Pierre Ave. in Shreveport.

Tarver represents District 39, which includes parts of Caddo Parish.

He’s term-limited, meaning he cannot run for that Senate office again.

Tarver joins a growing list of candidates who previously announced their intentions to run for mayor.

Mayor Adrian Perkins is seeking re-election.

Also challenging the incumbent’s bid for a second term are Former Shreveport Councilman Tom Arceneaux, Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez, former Shreveport police Officer Tracy Mendels and Darryl Ware II.

Qualifying of candidates starts Wednesday, July 20 for the Shreveport mayoral race and for other seats up for grabs in Louisiana’s fall elections.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

