Monday has more heat to kick off the week

(KSLA) - The long stretch of heat continues Monday with temperatures reaching the triple digits. This is only the beginning as more 100 degree days are on their way this week.

Good Monday morning! Get ready for more heat! Temperatures will warm up to the triple digits for just about everybody. Some will go beyond 100 degrees, so it will certainly be a toasty day! Feels like temperatures will be even worse, getting up to as high as 110! There is a heat advisory in place for all of the ArkLaTex today. There will be a couple stray showers first thing in the morning, but those will quickly fall apart and will not stick around. Nor will they make much of a difference with the heat. So, you should not need your umbrella today. I am optimistic that the sunshine will return, so you may need your sunglasses.

Temperatures are just relentlessly hot and don’t look to cool down anytime soon. So, you want to really watch the signs of heat illness. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to remain hydrated all day every day. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine (I know, that’s hard for me too!) and large meals. Make sure you allow your body to cool off every now and then when you spend extended time outdoors by going inside where it’s cooler. And of course don’t forget about kids or pets in the backseat of your car. Always check the backseat! I even make a point to get cold groceries last so they spend less time in the trunk or backseat. Your pets also need attention in the heat. Keep them hydrated and when you walk your dog, check the temperature of the sidewalk so they don’t burn their paws. If you can’t tolerate it, neither can they! This is still only the beginning of extreme heat everyday for the next couple months, so start practicing ways to stay safe in the heat.

Tuesday and Wednesday will go back to dry and sunny weather. There should be beautiful skies with lots of sunshine and limited cloud cover. With the sunshine, temperatures will be heating up to the lower 100s! So it will be getting very hot again! This will continue our streak of 100 degree days. Wednesday also has a shot to tie or even break a daily record for maximum temperature. Right now the record stands at 104, and that’s what I have forecast. Remember to drink lots of water to stay hydrated!

Thursday will also be a very hot day with highs in the triple digits. There will be more sunshine with only a 20% chance of rain. So, not enough to cool these temperatures down. Hopefully you do see some rain to at least help out with the dry conditions. Even with a few more passing clouds, it will not provide much help.

Friday will be another very hot day with temperatures getting up to the 100 degree mark. We will have a small chance of rain to help cool us down. As of now, there is a 20% chance. I would not rely on the rain, or hold your breath since it will not rain everywhere. So remember to stay safe in the heat. Drink lots of water, and don’t be afraid to go inside for a few minutes to cool off.

This upcoming weekend will be more of the same. Saturday and Sunday I have temperatures getting up to the triple digits. There will be plentiful sunshine with no chance of a shower. If you’re doing anything outdoors, hopefully it’s by a pool! Always remain safe in the heat, especially on the weekend when we spend more time outside.

In the tropics, we are back to having nothing possible over the next 5 days. So things are nice and quiet! Just how we love it! Of course that can quickly change as the season wears on. We will continue watching for when something may develop. We’ll be your First Alert to when this happens, where it forms, and where it’s going.

Have a great week and stay cool!

