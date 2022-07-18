Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Man wanted in connection to casino assault

On July 16, Shreveport police were called to a casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway...
On July 16, Shreveport police were called to a casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway regarding the assault of a casino employee. Police are looking for the identity of this man.(SPD | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know who this man is?

On July 16, Shreveport police were called to a casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway regarding the assault of a casino employee.

As detectives reviewed the footage, they picked out security footage of the possible suspect. Police have released images in hope that someone can identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects fired upon a group of bystanders; Two severely injured
Shooting on Hollywood; over 30 rounds fired at bystanders
The Louisiana Purchase card provides welfare assistance. (FOX 8/FILE)
SNAP back online after outage, says DCFS
Shooting then car crash on Waterall Street.
Shooting at West 10th at Waterall streets in Texarkana ends with crash
Bossier local surreal artist, Mark Burt died.
Local artist and mentor has died
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and...
Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man

Latest News

Louisiana State Police identify woman killed in crash
Deputies with CSPO and a K-9 officer remain on the scene. Authorities do not know if the driver...
CPSO crews searching for wanted man in south Shreveport
FILE - An operating room technician performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group...
Block on La. abortion ‘trigger laws’ remains in effect temporarily
Abortion rallies are drawing pro-life and pro-choice crowds across the nation.
Judge extends restraining order blocking La. abortion ban