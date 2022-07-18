Man wanted in connection to casino assault

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know who this man is?

On July 16, Shreveport police were called to a casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway regarding the assault of a casino employee.

As detectives reviewed the footage, they picked out security footage of the possible suspect. Police have released images in hope that someone can identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.