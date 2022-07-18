Ask the Doctor
Leaders hoping to bring professional hockey to Baton Rouge

Raising Cane's River Center, downtown Baton Rouge
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Raising Canes River Center will host three showcase hockey games on December 8, December 15 and January 2 with the hope of bringing a new professional team to Baton Rouge.

Leaders say the games will serve as a test to see if the community wants to eventually welcome a new team. If fans respond well, Baton Rouge could become home to the new Federal Prospects Hockey League franchise in 2023.

The league has been around for about 12 years and currently has teams in several parts of the United States. That includes a professional team in the state of Mississippi. In a press conference, the league was described as tough and creative. Click here to learn more about the league.

“The possibility certainly of hockey making a comeback in Baton Rouge in 2023 is really exciting to me,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “I believe it’s certainly another opportunity to connect and build pride in our community. I look forward to all the success that we know it will bring to our community.”

Baton Rouge was home to a professional hockey league known as the Kingfish back in the 1990s.

