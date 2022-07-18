Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Judge makes decision in La. abortion trigger law

Abortion rallies are drawing pro-life and pro-choice crowds across the nation.
Abortion rallies are drawing pro-life and pro-choice crowds across the nation.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A judge has extended a temporary restraining order through tomorrow that blocks Louisiana’s ban on abortions.

District Judge Donald Johnson, who made today’s decision, also issued a temporary restraining order last week that blocked the enforcement of the ban until today’s hearing.

Monday morning, Johnson asked the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office for more information to be presented to him by tomorrow morning. At that time, he will decide whether to extend his order for a longer period of time.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24. Louisiana has “trigger” laws that were designed to go into effect immediately after the reversal but a lawsuit was filed claiming the state law is unconstitutionally vague. There have been back-and-forth hearings since.

The statewide abortion ban does not have exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects fired upon a group of bystanders; Two severely injured
Shooting on Hollywood; over 30 rounds fired at bystanders
The Louisiana Purchase card provides welfare assistance. (FOX 8/FILE)
SNAP back online after outage, says DCFS
Shooting then car crash on Waterall Street.
Shooting at West 10th at Waterall streets in Texarkana ends with crash
Bossier local surreal artist, Mark Burt died.
Local artist and mentor has died
Shooting on Robinson Place, Highland.
Woman invited to house then shot

Latest News

Deputies with CSPO and a K-9 officer remain on the scene. Authorities do not know if the driver...
CPSO crews searching for wanted man in south Shreveport
FILE - An operating room technician performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group...
Block on La. abortion ‘trigger laws’ remains in effect temporarily
Louisiana abortion ban returns to court
Louisiana abortion ban returns to court
The Louisiana Purchase card provides welfare assistance. (FOX 8/FILE)
SNAP back online after outage, says DCFS