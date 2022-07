DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An 18-wheeler crash has closed both northbound lanes of Interstate 49 on July 18.

The crash is near mile marker 168 on a bridge just north of the Relay Station, according to a Facebook post.

I-49 North remains closed at LA 175 due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto LA 175 to LA 3276. Congestion has reached approximately two miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) July 18, 2022

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

