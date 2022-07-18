Dangerous heat conditions continue this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Triple digit temperatures combined with high humidity will lead to dangerous heat conditions for the week ahead. Rain looks limited to just a few isolated showers or storms mainly toward the end of this week. No relief in the heat is expected through at least early next week.

For the rest of today we’ll be very hot and dry. Temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to low 100s across the area. It will feel like 105+ with the humidity.

Little relief is expected tonight. Temperatures will drop out of the 90s around sunset and then slowly fall through the 80s this evening. We’ll eventually head down into the 70s to near 80 by morning.

Tomorrow will be another sizzler with temperatures back in the upper 90s to low 100s. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas near and north of I-30 where feels-like temperatures could reach 110 or higher. A Heat Advisory is in effect elsewhere with feels-like temperatures reach 105. We’ll see another mostly sunny and dry day.

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday between 101 and 106 across the area before dropping back a few degrees by Thursday and Friday. Dry weather continues through Wednesday, but a few showers and storms may return to close out the week.

The weekend ahead promises more very hot and humid weather with temperatures staying at or above 100 and overnight lows barely getting below 80.

The tropics remain very quiet with no tropical development expected in the Gulf, Atlantic or Caribbean within the next 5 days.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

