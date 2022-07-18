CPSO crews searching for wanted man in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching south Shreveport for a man wanted on several warrants.

The first incident began took place on July 15 in the 8400 block of Denny Drive in west Shreveport, according to CPSO’s Bia Roldan. Dispatchers were told of a loud pickup truck speeding around the neighborhood.

When a deputy went to check it out, the driver ran from the scene because it was later found out he had two warrants - one a misdemeanor and a felony by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were not able to locate him until Monday, July 18 he was spotted as the passenger inside a car near the corner of Meriwether Road. The car then sped off. One of the vehicle’s tires blew out near the corner of Hickory Ridge and Meriwether Road.

Eventually, the man and the other person in the car ditched the vehicle in the 8100 block of Kingston Road.

Deputies with CSPO and a K-9 officer remain on the scene and are searching a wooded area. Authorities do not know if the driver of the car is wanted by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

