Cardiovascular Institute of the South is the first in state to use new leadless pacemaker

BATON ROUGE, La.- Dr. Robert Drennan, electrophysiologist at CIS, used the leadless pacemaker by Abbott Aveir™ on July 15, at Baton Rouge General Medical in the catheterization laboratory. Dr. Drennan used the leadless pacemaker to treat abnormal heart rhythm.

CIS is First in the State to Use New Leadless Pacemaker by Abbott (WAFB)

A leadless pacemaker is a small, battery-powered device with no wires that sends mild, painless electrical signals to the heart to keep it in regular rhythm.

The leadless pacemaker is the next evolution in leadless technology that has been designed for chronic retrieval using a dedicated retrieval catheter.

The leadless pacemaker offers fewer lead-related complications compared to transvenous pacemakers with wires. It also offers mapping capability prior to fixation to help reduce the number of repositioning attempts.

“This device offers many advantages to patients in need of a pacemaker, with fewer post-implant restrictions and no lead-related complications to give them a better quality of life moving forward. It also gives the patient and the physician the ability to upgrade as technology continues to advance,” Dr. Drennan said.

