Triple-digit temperatures continue for week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll get no break in the very hot conditions we’ve experienced so far this summer. Another run of triple-digit heat appears to be on the way for much of the rest of July and perhaps into August. Some spotty rain is possible at times, but no widespread precipitation is showing up at this time.

We’ll stay in the 90s through sunset. Look for quiet conditions into this evening. Overnight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with possibly a few showers arriving late. Temperatures will eventually settle back into the upper 70s to near 80 by morning.

Your Monday will start off with some clouds and a few spotty showers. Most of us will be dry. Clouds will gradually thin out into the afternoon with temperatures climbing back into the upper 90s to around 100 in most areas. We are under a Heat Advisory again on Monday with feels-like temperatures expected to eclipse 105 across most of the ArkLaTex.

Temperatures will slowly heat through midweek, peaking around 103-106 on Wednesday, before backing down slightly at the end of the week. Little if any rain is expected Tuesday or Wednesday, but we may sneak in a few showers again by Friday. Temperatures will remain around 100 as we wrap up the week.

More hot and mostly dry weather is likely for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will stay in the low 100s for highs with overnight lows close to 80.

Have a great night!

