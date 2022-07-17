Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man

He’s believed to be traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate X918312
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and...
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate X918312.(Source: Louisiana State Police)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVENCAL, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for 61-year-old David Ledoux.

The Provencal man stands about 5′9″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate X918312.

Ledoux’s wife discovered him missing the morning of Sunday, July 17. He last was seen at his residence on Robeline Provencal Road at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

He suffers from a severe medical condition that may impair his judgment, Master Trooper Casey Wallace said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Ledoux to call the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (318) 357-7858, 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Robinson Place, Highland.
Woman invited to house then shot
A northbound pickup struck a pedestrian on Linwood Avenue at West 70th Street in Shreveport on...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup in hit-and-run crash
A woman was assaulted during a home invasion in Highland.
Two suspects invaded home and assaulted victim
Two vehicles were involved in a rolling shootout in Caddo Heights.
Rolling shootout between two vehicles; Man shot shows up at hospital
Two suspects fired upon a group of bystanders; Two severely injured
Shooting on Hollywood; over 30 rounds fired at bystanders

Latest News

The Louisiana Purchase card provides welfare assistance. (FOX 8/FILE)
DCFS reports SNAP outage
Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man
Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man
KSLA News 12 viewers demand answers about rising electricity bills
Shooting then car crash on Waterall Street.
Shooting on 10th and Waterall Street ends with crash