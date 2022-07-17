Shooting on Hollywood; over 30 rounds fired at bystanders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two suspects opened fire at a group of people in a grocery store’s parking lot, seriously injuring two people.

On July 16 the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report at 11:08 p.m. of a shooting on Hollywood Avenue, at R&W Consumers Grocery. When officers arrived to speak to witnesses they learned two suspects fired over 30 rounds at a group of bystanders in the parking lot of the store. Two victims were seriously injured; one person was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the stomach and right arm.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The whereabouts of the two suspects are currently unknown.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

