Shooting on 10th and Waterall Street ends with crash

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A car reportedly involved in a rolling shooting crashes four blocks away, the driver was taken to the hospital for injuries.

On July 17, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) received a dispatch at 10:30 a.m. about a shooting at the intersection of 10th and Waterall Street. A vehicle fled away from the scene only to crash four blocks down the road into another vehicle.

Shooting then car crash on Waterall Street. (Fred Gamble, KSLA)

The crashed car had bullet holes in the side of it when found. The driver was taken to a local hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

TTPD is currently investigating, more updates are to come when more information is available.

Shooting then car crash on Waterall Street. (Fred Gamble, KSLA)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.