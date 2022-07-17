Ask the Doctor
Natchitoches Police mourn loss of one of their own

Officer died while on duty in downtown Natchitoches.
Officer died while on duty in downtown Natchitoches.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Police Department(NPD) officer dies from a sudden medical event while on the job.

On July 17, with saddened hearts, the Natchitoches Police Department announced that while working in the downtown district of Natchitoches, Officer Brian Olliff died. Olliff reportedly had an unexpected medical event that ultimately led to his death.

Olliff was a veteran officer who dedicated 20-plus years of service to the Natchitoches community. NPD asks that the public keep Olliff’s family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

NPD says more details will be released once his funeral arrangements have been set.

