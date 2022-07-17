Major road closure: I-20 eastbound ramp on I-220

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ongoing construction in the area will mean that the I-20 ramp will need to be closed for up to two months.

Starting July 18, the I-20 eastbound ramp onto I-220 westbound, near Louisiana Downs will be closed. It’s expected the closure will last at least two months.

The closure is part of the ongoing construction of the new entrance for Barksdale Air Force Base.

