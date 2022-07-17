LSU kicks off 2022 SEC Football Media Days
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you can’t wait for college football and find yourself bored to tears by the stagnant, south Louisiana heat, things will get better.
SEC Football Media Days will get underway in Atlanta on Monday, July 18, with the 9Sports team beginning coverage Sunday night.
Monday, July 18:
LSU - Brian Kelly
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz
Tuesday, July 19:
Alabama - Nick Saban
Mississippi State - Mike Leach
South Carolina - Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 20:
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Florida - Billy Napier
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
Thursday, July 21:
Auburn - Bryan Harsin
Tennessee - Josh Heupel
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
I’ll be teaming with the great Jordy Culotta for live chats from Atlanta at 7 p.m. Baton Rouge time.
That, of course, will be combined with our daily coverage during newscasts Sunday through Thursday, in particular at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
One topic or question that new LSU head coach Brian Kelly is bound to get from one of the national folks is the quote “Fake accent” that they all seemed to get excited about when Kelly pronounced the word “Family” to a packed LSU basketball crowd at the PMAC.
