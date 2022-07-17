Louisiana State Police seek help with unidentified female killed in crash

COVINGTON, La. (WAFB) - Officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a female killed in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 190 near Judge Tanner Boulevard in St. Tammany Parish.

The crash happened just after 2:40 a.m. Sunday, July 17.

The female was discovered in the roadway and was rushed to a hospital where she later died, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities say the exact cause of death for the female remains under investigation by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the potential identity of the crash victim is being urged to contact Louisiana State Police by calling (985) 893-6250.

